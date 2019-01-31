English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashton Kutcher Tweets His Phone Number Saying He Yearns for Real Connection with Real People
Actor Ashton Kutcher posted his phone number on social media, saying that he misses having a real connection with real people.
In a now-deleted tweet, "The Ranch" actor, 40, shared his phone number on Tuesday, reports people.com.
"I miss having a real connection with real people. My Community. From now on you can just text me. I won't be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real with each other and I can share the unedited latest and greatest in my world," he posted.
Kutcher added his phone number and said: "Yes this is my#" in case anyone had doubts.
A few hours later, he deleted the tweet and said: "Changing my social media strategy starting tomorrow. Stay tuned. I will repost soon. SMS is a fragile beast."
Later, Kutcher enjoyed a date night with actress and wife Mila Kunis at the LA Lakers game. Kunis will soon be seen in the animated film "Wonder Park".
A Paramount Pictures film, "Wonder Park" will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is slated to release on March 15.
