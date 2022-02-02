Ashu Reddy Plants Kiss on Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant Ariana Glory's Midriff

Bigg Boss Telugu has given so many of its participants a new lease of life. Ashu Reddy is one of them. Within a short period, Ashu’s glam quotient skyrocketed, and she is now a well-known YouTuber. On the internet, she is also known as junior Samantha.

Ashu is again in the spotlight after being seen kissing the midriff of another Bigg Boss Telugu competitor, Ariana Glory. Ariana is known for her sleek figure, and Ashu seemed to be appreciating the voluptuous waistline. Ashu even shared their picture kissing Ariana’s waistline. This photo was quickly shared on the internet. With each successive day, both Ariana and Ashu have made significant progress and are now making films and conquering social media.

Ariyana Glory, a Bigg Boss Telugu 4 competitor, was all decked up for a TV event the other day. Another Bigg Boss competitor, Ashu Reddy, who is close buddies with Ariyana, was there at the same event and had done some mischievous act. Ashu, a social media celebrity, dropped a kiss on Ariyana’s waist and filmed the scene on camera.

Ashu posted the same picture on Instagram and even mentioned that their love and friendship are timeless, while trolls may continue to despise them. Ashu wrote in the caption, “Infinite expressions.” In response to the image, Ariyana commented, “Osey @ashu_uuu Neku neee craziness ki Thali. Papam andharu Thapuga Anukuntunarai , judgmental avvuthunnam. Anyways you are a crazy woman I say.” (Ashu, your madness is limitless, but others are mistaking us and judging us.")

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashu Reddy❤️ (@ashu_uuu)

They might have done it just for fun, but suddenly the crazy act has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.