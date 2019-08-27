Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ashutosh Gowariker is a Gigantic Storyteller, Says Arjun Kapoor on the ‘Panipat’ Director

Also featuring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, Panipat is slated to release on December 6.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Ashutosh Gowariker is a Gigantic Storyteller, Says Arjun Kapoor on the ‘Panipat’ Director
Arjun Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...

Arjun Kapoor is a wiser man today and the actor says accepting criticism and introspecting has made him a better person.

"I've always been a sorted person to a certain degree. I think circumstances in life have always taught me. I'm a willing learner. I'm somebody who listens and imbibes. A lot of people in our profession don't tend to do that.

"I've always been someone who is open to criticism and accepting that I'm flawed, we all are. I don't believe in pointing fingers at anybody else. I always try and introspect. Introspection takes a toll, but you come out of that a better person," Arjun told PTI.

The India's Most Wanted actor said he has never been the one to make a big deal about the details of his life, professional or personal. In life's quieter moments he reassesses and unlearns, he said. "For every big moment in my life, rather than being somebody who flaunts it, I've dealt with situations with dignity and grace that my mother taught me. These are all words that we know, but they are difficult to implement. I struggled from time to time, I'm also human." 

Arjun will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's much-awaited period drama, Panipat. Describing the film as an "untold spectacle", the actor said there are film directors and then there are filmmakers, and Gowariker is the second kind. "He's somebody who goes into tremendous detail and is a maker in the epic sense of the word. He has evolved into someone who's a gigantic storyteller, who takes on these massive stories and allows them to unfold on the big screen.

"That's something that's always been his forte. We have all heard about the Battle of Panipat, but we don't know the importance behind it. We will soon come to know," he said.

The actor, who is currently dubbing for the film, said working on Panipat has been a learning experience. "It's something I'm very proud of being a part of. We worked very hard on it. I can now finally see the film coming together," he added.

Also featuring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, the film is slated to hit the screens on December 6.

