Happy Birthday, Ashutosh Rana: Actor’s Five Best Dialogues From Sangharsh, Kalyug and More

Actor Ashutosh Rana had established himself as one of the popular Bollywood villains in the late 90s and early 2000s with career defining roles in Sangharsh, Dushman and Raaz. He also won two Filmfare Awards for his negative portrayals in Dushman (1998) and Sangharsh (1999). Ashutosh has also acted in films of different genres such as romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, action thriller War, and black comedy Pagglait. He was most recently seen in comedy caper Hungama 2.

Not just Hindi cinema, Ashutosh has worked in numerous Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Besides acting, he is also a writer, producer, television host and an author. ‘Maun Muskaan Ki Maar’ and ‘Ramrajya’ are some of his books.

Throughout his film journey, Ashutosh has delivered some memorable lines. On the actor’s 54th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best film dialogues.

Kalyug (2005)

“Jab sab kaam apne plan ke mutabik hone lage na… toh kuch gadbad hoti hai”

Sangharsh (1999)

“Main insaan nahi hoon, ye jeevan maran tujh jaise tuchh prani ke zindagi ka hissa hai”

Awarapan (2007)

“Kisi insaan ka kadd janna hain, toh pata lagao ke uske dushman kaun hain, jitna bada dushman, utna bada woh”

Kasoor (2001)

“Asli khel wahi hain jisme aakhir tak na pata chale… ki jeet kiski hogi”

Dirty Politics (2015)

“Rajneeti note chaapne ki machine hai”.

There are many more mention-worthy dialogues by the 54-year-old actor. Ashutosh is currently working as the host of crime show Savdhaan India. He has multiple films lined up for release. The actor will be next seen in historical action drama Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij and Sonu Sood play important characters.

His other upcoming releases are Shamshera and Pathan. Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, while Pathan will feature Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

