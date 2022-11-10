Ashutosh Rana Birthday Special: Recent and Upcoming Projects of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ASHUTOSH RANA: The actor turns 55 today. He is known for his villainous roles in films like Dushman and Sangharsh. He rose to prominence for his performance in the 1995-Television serial Swabhimaan. Ashutosh Rana’s other TV appearances include Farz, Waaris, and Rishtey, among others.

Ashutosh Rana made his big screen debut with Dushman, following which he starred in Sangharsh, Awarapan, Badal, Mulk, and Ab Ke Baras. All these projects contributed their bit in garnering Ashutosh Rana a huge fan base in Bollywood.

On Ashutosh Rana’s birthday today, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming projects.

PATHAAN

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is one of the much-awaited films of 2023. And, you’ll be excited to know that producer Aditya Chopra has roped in Ashutosh Rana in the project. He will be seen in the role of a senior police officer. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles.

KHAKEE: THE BIHAR CHAPTER

Based on Amit Lodha’s book Bihar Diaries, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter has set the expectations bar quite high. With an artistic star cast, which includes our favourite Ashutosh Rana and Karan Tacker, the web show will stream on Netflix, from November 25.

KARM YUDDH

Web-series Karm Yuddh was released in September this year on Disney+Hotstar. Produced by Gautam Adhikari, Kailashnath Adhikari, and Makrand Adhikari, it featured Satish Kaushik, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Ankit Bisht and others. The web series narrates the story of a family, who have time and again dominated the economic position of a city.

PAGGLAIT

Pagglait is a black comedy-drama that starred Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The film was hailed for its unique concept, storyline, and impeccable star cast. Ashutosh Rana played the role of Sandhya Giri’s (played by Sanya) father-in-law. With his outstanding acting and dialogue delivery, he impressed us like no other.

WAR

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor’s War was released in 2019. Its music, dance numbers, and Ashutosh Rana’s acting skills managed to impress us. He portrayed the role of RAW joint secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra. The actor garnered huge praise for his remarkable performance in the film. He will reportedly reprise this role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

