Ashutosh Rana Tests Positive for Covid-19 Week After Receiving First Dose of Vaccine

Actor Ashutosh Rana has informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Rana shared a lengthy post on Facebook in Hindi and gave his health update to fans and followers on Tuesday. He said, “…I came to know today that I am suffering from Corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this illness. I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers, and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested."

Wishing everyone good health and extending greetings on the occasion of Navratri, and the beginning of the Hindu New Year, Rana wrote, “I pray to Mahadev Shiva and Goddess Parvati to provide longevity to all of you, keeping you healthy, happy, happy, safe so that our life can not only be successful but also meaningful."

Last week, Rana, along with his wife, actress Renuka Shahane, received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Shahane, 54, had tweeted a picture with Rana (53) at Mumbai’s BKC vaccine centre. She thanked the doctors and nurses at the centre for their services.

“Today we took the first dose of vaccine. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitized," Shahane wrote in Marathi.

While Rana was recently seen in the Netflix comedy-drama Pagglait, Shahane directed this year’s Tribhanga, headlined by Kajol, for the streamer.

