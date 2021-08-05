Ashutosh Rana to Reprise His RAW Officer Role from War in SRK’s Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan has been grabbing the spotlight from the very beginning. Earlier, several reports speculating Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan reprising their role from Ek Tha Tiger and War respectively for a cameo in Pathan surfaced. Now as per reports, actor Ashutosh Rana will be joining the cast of the upcoming movie. The versatile actor will be seen reprising his role of the senior RAW officer from War in the action-flick. The Aditya Chopra’s directorial would be a spy thriller where is SRK will play a RAW officer.

As per Midday, the casting of Ashutosh is a move by producer Aditya Chopra to create a crossover between the spy thrillers coming out of his stable. A source close to them is quoted by the portal as saying, “Ashutosh played RAW joint secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra in Hrithik Roshan’s War [2019]. It was Adi and Siddharth’s idea to have the actor reprise his role in Pathan.” The source also informed that the actor has already shot some important sequences with Shah Rukh and Dimple at Yash Raj Studios. It was also revealed that Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh will be seen as the masterminds of the mission while John Abraham will be seen playing the antagonist. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

It is being speculated that with the casting of Ashutosh and Dimple, Chopra intends to position their characters as senior intelligence officers in his future productions of the spy thrillers as well.

Meanwhile, the director is looking for someone who could play Salman's boss, Dr Shenoy, in Tiger 3. The role was earlier essayed by playwright-actor Girish Karnad as a RAW chief. As per the reports, not only Salman will make a special appearance in SRK’s Pathan but SRK too will be seen in a cameo in Tiger 3. The duo will also be seen in War 2.

