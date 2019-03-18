English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashutosh Rana: Working with Young Actors Updates and Sharpens Your Skills as an Actor
Ashutosh Rana will next be seen in a web series called Chhatrasal, in which he essays the role of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.
Ashutosh Rana in a still from Dhadak.
Actor Ashutosh Rana, who has featured in several successful films such as Simmba, Dhadak and Mulk, says working with the young generation of actors has sharpened his skills and updated him as an actor.
"It feels really nice when audience acknowledges, accepts and appreciates your work. It motivates you to perform better in future. I feel fortunate that I have worked with young actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishant Khatter and Sushant Singh Rajput because when you work with them, then they automatically update you and sharpen up your skills as an actor," he said.
Rana will next be seen in a web series called Chhatrasal, in which he essays the role of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Talking about it, he said, "He is one of the biggest figures of Indian history. If you talk about Mughal dynasty then in that period, there were only two figures who were really vital—one of them is Akbar because of his ideology and another one is Aurangzeb. People don't remember rulers who ruled the country before and after them."
The actor said he always wanted to be a part of a historical web series. "I feel your wish gets fulfilled but the universe tells you that you have to wait for it."
Maharaja Chhatrasal was a medieval Indian warrior of the 16th century from the Bundela clan, who fought against the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and established his own kingdom in Bundelkhand, becoming the founder of Panna State.
Chhatrasal also features Jitin Gulati, Manish Wadhwa, Manmohan Tiwari, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anusha Lohar and child actor Rudra Soni.
