Ashvin Kumar's 'No Fathers In Kashmir' Gets U/A Certificate, Cuts and Disclaimers Suggested
'No Fathers in Kashmir' has been struggling to get the desired film certification since July 2018. The Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) has provided the film with a U/A certificate and has suggested some cuts and disclaimers.
No Fathers In Kashmir: Directed by India’s youngest director to be nominated for Oscars and has already won two National Awards, Ashvin Kumar. Ashvin’s film is a love story of two innocent 16 year olds who are met with the same fortune of having lost their fathers who have disappeared in Kashmir with no certainty of their return. The love-struck teenagers, in their search, uncover the hidden secrets of the lost fathers of Kashmir. The film stars the two kids Zara Webb, Shivam Rana in addition to having an impressive ensemble cast comprising of Kulbulshan Kharbanda, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha.
Ashvin Kumar's No Fathers in Kashmir has been embroiled in controversy over film certification. The film is based in Kashmir and follows the love story of two 16-year-olds who are in search for their fathers who have gone missing. Respite comes for the makers in the form of a U/A certificate issued to the film by The Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). The body has suggested No Fathers In Kashmir is fit for the U/A certificate after a few cuts and disclaimers are incorporated in the movie.
The tension between the makers of the film and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) began in July 2018. After the first viewing took place in October, CBFC passed the film with an 'A' certificate. The makers challenged the decision and went to the FCAT in November. Subsequentlym two hearings were organised, one in December and another one in January.
Actress Alia Bhatt had also supported the film as her mother, Soni Razdan, features in it. Expressing her displeasure in the matter, she had written, “Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion... let’s give love a chance!”
After the suggested changes are made, the film will reach the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the final stamp. No Fathers In Kashmir also features Anshuman Jha and Kulbushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles. The film has no set date for a theatrical release yet.
Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance!🌺🙏❤️— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 17, 2019
