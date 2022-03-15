Ashvini Mahangade Talks About Her Battle With Depression And What Kept Her Going

Several prominent faces from the Marathi TV industry were seen at the Star Pravah award ceremony held recently. Actor Ashvini Mahangade, who plays Anagha in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, also graced the occasion. She spoke about her role at the ceremony.

Ashvini said that her character Anagha represents those girls who are divorced and suffering from depression. Ashvini also talked about how she slipped into depression after the demise of her father. At this crucial juncture, she was advised to continue her acting. The actor said that she would still be suffering from depression had she left acting midway.

The talented actor advised everyone to not leave their goals no matter how big a crisis they are in. Ashvini talked about how the role of Anagha made her very popular. She also explained how the actors are provided with a friendly environment on the sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

She said that she follows quite a busy schedule of tours or doing social work. After a hectic schedule, she found time for peace on the sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte only. Ashvini said she gets a lot of support from the cast of her show, and the director also creates a relaxed environment so that everyone is encouraged to give their best.

Besides acting, Ashvini believes in devoting a substantial time of her life to social work as well. The actor was recently invited by politician Kavita Bhongale Kadu on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Women working in the fields of arts, sports, society, education and medicine were awarded on this day. Ashvini was delighted to be a part of the event and thanked Kavita for inviting her.

Apart from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Ashvini has also been a part of the serial Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji.

