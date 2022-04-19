Ashvini Mahangade's Saree Avatar Will Make You Fall in Love With Her. Check Pictures

When one talks about a happy go lucky girl, Ashvini Mahangade tops the list. Recently, we chanced upon a priceless photograph of Ashvini dressed in a saree. Her million-dollar smile is enough to brighten our screens. The photograph was uploaded 2 days ago.

Ashvini is dressed in a beautiful floral saree in this picture. Her hair game is on point. Ashvini wrote in the caption that relationships and careers demand the same thing from an individual, i.e- time. For accessories, she chose colour coordinated bangles and a necklace.

Ashvini’s fans formed a beeline in the comment section, showering her picture with a lot of heart emoticons. They were impressed with the saree choice of the actor.

Sarees comprise an important part of Ashvini’s life. Some time ago, one of her pictures in which she was wearing a yellow saree and mangalsutra went viral. Ashvini was looking breathtakingly gorgeous in that simple yet elegant look. The look was from one of her stills in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

Ashvini’s Instagram album is a curation of some ravishingly gorgeous pictures dressed in saree. She is dressed in a Maharashtrian saree in this one. The actor looks drop-dead charming. Her smile is enough to make a million hearts flutter.

Besides her breathtakingly beautiful pictures, what makes Ashvini an audience favourite is her acting. When it comes to acting, she leaves no stone unturned to prepare for her role. Ashvini enacts the role of Angha, Dr Abhishek Deshmukh’s wife. Abhishek is Arundhati and Anirudh’s son. Angha is always seen supporting Arundhati in every way possible.

Ashvini became a household name following her stint as Ranubai Jadhav in the serial Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. Ranubai Jadhav was Sambhaji’s elder sister. According to Ashvini, the major success of this character goes to her team. It was a challenge for the actor to portray this character since there was no reference.

Ashvini made her debut with Zee Marathi’s show Asmita.

