Ashwini Dutt Questions The Existence of Active Producers Guild

In the past few weeks, we have seen producers forming Active Producers Guild in the Telugu film industry to make everyone hear their demands. The producers wants the renumeration of the actors to be cut and production cost to be less. Senior producer Ashwini Dutt, in an interaction with the media, talked about the issues and also questioned the existence of Active Producers Guild, which is being represented by Dil Raju.

Dutt said that when the Producers Council already exits, there was no need for Active Producers Guild. He added that the Producers Council was formed many years ago to serve the welfare of producers.

Talking about the current situation, Dutt said, “These days, it has become a challenge to draw audiences to theatres. To an extent, the situation has come to this because producers went to the Chief Ministers seeking hikes in ticket rates. The audiences are miffed with the fickle-mindedness over ticket prices. One time they want a hike. Another time, they want the rates to be reduced.”

“It’s not proper to hike fees for heroes in an indiscriminate manner. The remuneration of a hero has to be in keeping with his market potential. That said, it is not true that ticket prices are hiked only because of heroes’ remuneration,” he added.

Ashwini Dutt concluded by saying that when the film industry faced issues, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce used to step in, not NTR and ANR.

The Active Producers Guild has decided to suspend shooting of films from August 1. But Ashwini Dutt’s production house Vyjayanthi Movies will not be suspending shooting.

After his comments went viral, Ashwini Dutt clarified his statement and said that he has good relations with the producers. He also added that he doesn’t disrespect any producer.

Ashwini Dutt has been in the Telugu film industry for almost 50 years.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here