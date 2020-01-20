Ashwini Iyer Tiwari Rubbishes Rumors of Clashes with Kangana Ranaut on Panga Sets

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has stomped and stifled down rumors revolving around her and Kangana Ranaut having conflicts on the sets of Panga. Not only that but Tiwari also pointed out that Ranaut had forewarned of such rumors when they started working on the film.

In 2019, Kangana Ranaut made her directorial debut with the film Manikarnika. Using the feat as a reference, rumors surfaced that Ranaut was having creative differences with Tiwari while shooting for her upcoming film Panga.

Nevertheless, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shut the rumors down in an interview with Mid-Day. She added that there were no ego clashes between her and Kangana Ranaut at all.

"Before we started shooting, Kangana had told me that such rumors would surface, and they did. Kangana has a pure heart. She is an intelligent actor. She had her inputs and we all were open to feedback; there was never an ego clash. In fact, she never came near the monitor, except when she was shooting for the kabbadi scenes. Panga is my vision, and the entire team has sailed along with me."

Tiwari went on to reveal that she had developed the idea and story of Panga keeping Ranaut in mind, wanting only her in the role. "I was 100 percent sure about Kangana as she is like a chameleon on and off-screen. She imbibes the character so deeply that after a point of time, you forget it's Kangana in front of the camera." Panga is set to hit theaters on January 24.

