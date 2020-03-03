Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Celebrates Selfless Spirit of Women with 'Ghar Ki Murgi'

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says her short film Ghar Ki Murgi, which stars Sakshi Tanwar, celebrates the selfless spirit of women who dedicate their lives to look for their family.

The film is written by Ashwiny's husband and acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

"Ghar Ki Murgi (Taken for Granted) is an emotional narrative close to my heart. Dressed in an artistic backdrop of Old Delhi. This story is about an Indian woman who is wrapped in the societal truth and color of sentiments. I wanted to organically tell a story that creates empathy with the characters and catalyze an inner change in every individual," Ashwiny said.

"The film celebrates the selfless spirit of a woman who gives her whole life tendering and caring for every family member without thinking much about her own self. I wish all families watch this story and say a thank you to the woman in the lives," she added.

Also starring Anurag Arora, Ghar Ki Murgi is a slice of life, emotional journey of a wife, mother and daughter in law, finding her true self in a world of ‘family and responsibility'. She gives it all for her family till one day she decides to take an ingenious decision for herself and creates upheaval around.

Ghar Ki Murgi goes live on SonyLIV on March 7. The film will also air on SET post The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday.

