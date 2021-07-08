Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari to Bring Leander Paes, MS Bhupati's Story on Screen

Indian tennis great Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are set to reunite for a new web series, which will narrate interesting stories and share anecdotes from the duo’s journey to stardom. Paes and Bhupathi will be seen in unique storytelling of their journey and relationship together, created by none other than the award-winning husband-wife director duo of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

Sharing a photo of himself, Leander, Mahesh and Ashwiny, Nitesh wrote, “Excited and honoured to bring the untold story of tennis legends @leanderpaes and @mbhupathy to the world along with @ashwinytiwari on #Zee5."

The project, which will be a special behind-the-scenes narrative on their Wimbledon win in 1999, will stream on ZEE5. The speculation about their reunion started after Paes on Sunday posted a picture and wrote a note on Twitter on the 22nd anniversary of their first Wimbledon men’s doubles title.

“As two young boys, all we dreamt of was making our country proud! Tennis ballSeedlingTrophy @Maheshbhupathi #LeeHesh,’ Paes had tweeted, to which Bhpathi replied: ‘Hmmm…That was special!! Do you think it’s time to write another chapter? @Leander#LeeHesh."

The pair, nicknamed the ‘Indian Express’, played together from 1994 to 2006 before reuniting for a second stint from 2008 to 2011. They also had a public fallout but have put that behind them now.

