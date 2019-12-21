Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Bond with Kangana Ranaut: If She Loves Someone, She Will Take Care of Them All Her Life

After Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next Panga will be a 'slice-of-life' sports drama about a 30-year-old woman, who is a professional Kabaddi player. The director, who is known for her progressively feminist films talked about how the term Panga, translating into 'to mess with' has been humanised through this film.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Tiwari said, “We are all stuck in a rut; life is about getting a job, getting married and having kids; we’ve forgotten there’s a life beyond all this. Panga is about taking up a challenge, we’ve humanised the term. While being a mother and daughter, focusing on personal goals becomes difficult. At such times, my family comes to my rescue. Many warned me that my debut film, the story of a mother going back to school to encourage her daughter to study, wouldn’t work, but I persisted. It’s important to reinvent yourself everyday, otherwise, you reach a saturation point.”

The filmmaker also talked about her bond with the lead actress, saying that the actress had the ability to transform for her roles. “Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn’t look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos, but has put them back for her next. I don’t know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once.” The actress, along with the rest of the cast had to put in months of hard work for the film.

Tiwari also said that her bond with the actress developed over the two years of making the film and rubbished the rumours of the actress signing a non-interference clause, “You shouldn’t judge anyone. Kangana and I have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. I have realised that when she loves someone, she will take care of them all her life.”

Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It will release on January 24, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.