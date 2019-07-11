Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Writes a Heartfelt Note for Neena Gupta as She Wraps Up Panga’s Shoot

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took to Instagram on Wednesday to write an emotional post for Neena Gupta on her last day shooting for her forthcoming film Panga.

Sharing a picture of herself with Neena, in which both of them are smiling at the camera, Ashwiny wrote, “Today was Neena Mam’s last day on #Panga All i can say is we go beyond the actor director relationship. We are friends for life who chat about everything under the sun. There were times when we had serious overwhelming talk too that went into smiles of transparent innermost thoughts. Thats how we understood each other. In silence. In the expression of oneness. Thank-you so much for your precious time and role and making Panga a part of you. I am great full for life and our story of friendship will only continue. @neena_gupta #pangastories#friendsforlife.”

Overwhelmed by Ashwiny’s warm gesture, Neena replied, “Love you.”

Before this, Ashwiny wrote a goodbye note for Richa Chadha too as she wrapped up the film’s shoot this Eid.

Also starring Kangana Ranaut and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, Panga reportedly revolves around "a family who laughs, cries, dreams together and remains by your side to make your dream come true".

Slated to release on January 24, 2020, Panga will clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D.

Follow @News18Movies for more.