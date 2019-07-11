Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Writes a Heartfelt Note for Neena Gupta as She Wraps Up Panga’s Shoot

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Writes a Heartfelt Note for Neena Gupta as She Wraps Up Panga’s Shoot
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Neena Gupta. (Image: Instagram/Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari)
Loading...

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took to Instagram on Wednesday to write an emotional post for Neena Gupta on her last day shooting for her forthcoming film Panga.

Sharing a picture of herself with Neena, in which both of them are smiling at the camera, Ashwiny wrote, “Today was Neena Mam’s last day on #Panga All i can say is we go beyond the actor director relationship. We are friends for life who chat about everything under the sun. There were times when we had serious overwhelming talk too that went into smiles of transparent innermost thoughts. Thats how we understood each other. In silence. In the expression of oneness. Thank-you so much for your precious time and role and making Panga a part of you. I am great full for life and our story of friendship will only continue.  @neena_gupta #pangastories#friendsforlife.”

Overwhelmed by Ashwiny’s warm gesture, Neena replied, “Love you.”

Before this, Ashwiny wrote a goodbye note for Richa Chadha too as she wrapped up the film’s shoot this Eid.

View this post on Instagram

In the story of our lives. There will be some who will connect and stay with you for life. Richa and Kangana are two such humans who are beautiful off screen and onscreen a total energy of talent. It’s been my pleasure to direct both of them together in one frame. Waiting to show their camaraderie on screen. Its indeed been a silent smile and everyday gratitude to have awesomeness in my journey of making films. #Panga is special. And they are going to make it even special. Looking forward for you to watch them on 24th Janurary 2020 and looking forward to cherish this relationship for a lifetime. Its a film wrap for @therichachadha & a schedule wrap for @team_kangana_ranaut @jassie.gill looking forward for the last schedule which is not too far. #pangastories #schedulewrap @foxstarhindi @roo_cha

A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari) on

Also starring Kangana Ranaut and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, Panga reportedly revolves around "a family who laughs, cries, dreams together and remains by your side to make your dream come true".

Slated to release on January 24, 2020, Panga will clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram