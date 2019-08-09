Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Next to Tell Story of India's First IT Couple Narayana and Sudha Murthy

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is gearing up to direct her fourth film, based on Indian IT's first couple, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murthy.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 9, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Next to Tell Story of India's First IT Couple Narayana and Sudha Murthy
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

After regaling audiences with films like Nil Battey Sannata, the Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi, and the recently concluded Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is now gearing up to direct her fourth film, based on Indian IT's first couple, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murthy.

As per reports by Mumbai Mirror, the basic concept of the film has been finalised by the director and her team has already started working on it. A source has revealed to the publication that the director has already started researching the couple because she wants to have all the correct facts before diving into their story. "The film is expected to roll next year," the source revealed to the portal, adding that writer-director Sanjay Tripathi had first come up with the idea and the scripting will begin soon.

Notably, the film will be jointly produced by Mahaveer Jain, Ashwiny and her filmmaker-husband Nitesh Tiwari, who is presently busy with the release of the Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor- starrer Chhichhore.

An Indian IT industrialist and the co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy are considered to be Indian IT’s first couple for their contribution to the industry. Murthy was employed with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad and Patni Computer before starting Infosys in 1981. Murthy has been described as the "father of the Indian IT sector" by Time magazine and has also been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram