Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Next to Tell Story of India's First IT Couple Narayana and Sudha Murthy

After regaling audiences with films like Nil Battey Sannata, the Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi, and the recently concluded Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is now gearing up to direct her fourth film, based on Indian IT's first couple, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murthy.

As per reports by Mumbai Mirror, the basic concept of the film has been finalised by the director and her team has already started working on it. A source has revealed to the publication that the director has already started researching the couple because she wants to have all the correct facts before diving into their story. "The film is expected to roll next year," the source revealed to the portal, adding that writer-director Sanjay Tripathi had first come up with the idea and the scripting will begin soon.

Notably, the film will be jointly produced by Mahaveer Jain, Ashwiny and her filmmaker-husband Nitesh Tiwari, who is presently busy with the release of the Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor- starrer Chhichhore.

An Indian IT industrialist and the co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy are considered to be Indian IT’s first couple for their contribution to the industry. Murthy was employed with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad and Patni Computer before starting Infosys in 1981. Murthy has been described as the "father of the Indian IT sector" by Time magazine and has also been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards.

