karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Asia Argento's Episodes Pulled From 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
The episodes include one from Season 8 called Rome, another from Season 10 called Southern Italy: The Heel of the Boot, and a final one from Season 11 called Hong Kong.
Anthony Bourdain (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Zero Point Zero)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring actress Asia Argento have been pulled out by CNN following the sexual assault allegations made by musician Jimmy Bennett against her.
A source told TMZ that CNN will discontinue the telecast of the travel and food show's past episodes which included Argento, until further notice. The show's host, chef and writer Anthony Bourdain had earlier commited suicide in Paris, while filming an episode for the show leading to heartbreak around the world.
The episodes include one from Season 8 called Rome, another from Season 10 called Southern Italy: The Heel of the Boot, and a final one from Season 11 called Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the show's latest season has been nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Informational Series or Special. Along with hosting the travelogue, Bourdain was also a writer and executive producer for the series. The show is also nominated for best cinematography, picture editing, sound editing, sound mixing and writing.
Argento, who was also accused of settling the accusation with Bennett for a sum of $380,000, got expelled as a judge from the twelfth season of the show X Factor Italy. Argento and Bennett co-starred in the 2004 film The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things, which Argento also wrote and directed.
The hugely popular Bourdain had been in a relationship with Argento at the time of his death, and the actress later claimed that it was in fact the chef who paid off Bennett, leading to tremendous backlash from the public, accusing her of sullying Bourdain's name now that he had died.
(With IANS and AFP Relaxnews inputs)
