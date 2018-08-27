English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asia Argento Removed As Jury of X Factor Italy Following Sexual Assault Allegations
The new judge will be announced on September 5 during the X Factor press conference in Milan.
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Actress Asia Argento, who has been accused of sexual assault against musician Jimmy Bennett, will no longer be a part of the judging panel of the twelfth season of the show X Factor Italy.
According to sources, Argento has been expelled from the show amid the allegations that she has settled the accusation with Bennett for a sum of USD 380,000, and now the live portion of the show will officially begin with a new judge, reports variety.com
Audiences will still see her on the first seven episodes of the show which have already been shot. These include initial auditions to pick competitors for the show's 12 final spots.
Following the allegations against Argento of sexual abuse, television network companies Sky Italia and FremantleMedia had issued a statement saying that if the accusations were true, they "would have no choice but to take note of it and put an end to the collaboration".
The show's broadcaster and producers have not commented anything on Argento's expulsion yet.
