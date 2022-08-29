Asia Cup 2022: Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Mouni Roy Celebrate Team India's Win Against Pakistan

A cricket match between India and Pakistan is always thrilling and nail-biting and that’s exactly how one will define Sunday’s match between the two countries. India’s thumping 5-wicket victory over Pakistan in their opening match at the Asia Cup 2022 brought cheer to Bollywood. Many celebrities from the Hindi film fraternity, including Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy and Angad Bedi hailed the Rohit Sharma-led side for their spectacular performance. On Sunday night, India men’s national cricket team defeated Babar Azam’s side by five wickets with two balls to spare. Hardik Pandya certainly stole the limelight as his all-round brilliance led India towards victory.

Sharing his excitement on social media, Kartik Aaryan posted a clip from the match featuring Pandya celebrating the win and wrote in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa style: “I keep praying that India wins. All day, all night long. #HardikRoohBaba.”

Anil Kapoor posted this after Team India’s big win:

Ananya Panday, who is working with Ayushmann Khurrana in a film, shared a clip of herself and the team celebrating India’s thumping victory. The clip features Ayushmann enacting a scene from yesterday’s match leading to India’s win and then dancing with Ananya and others to the song Kala Chashmah from Baar Baar Dekho.

As per Angad Bedi, there’s only one word for Pandya – “champion.” Sharing a video of Pandya’s iconic winning six in the last over, he wrote: “Hardik Pandya, what a champion! Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and team, phenomenal win!”

Here’s what Mouni Roy shared for Team India:

An all-round performance by Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. Hardik Pandya shouldered the responsibility both with bat and ball. Pakistani cricketers scored 147 runs in 19.5 overs. Coming next, Indiaended the match in just 19.4 overs, making 148.

India will next play Hong Kong on August 31.

