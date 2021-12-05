Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021: Mirzapur 2, Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma Win Big

Amazon original “Mirzapur" as well as actors Konkana Sen Sharma and Amruta Subhash have bagged the top honours at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021. The awards gala, held on Thursday and Friday in Singapore, honoured people in the creative field working across various platforms from the Asia-Pacific region.

A total of 38 prizes were handed to Asian-made TV and streaming content. Amazon original “Mirzapur" season two won in the best original programme by a streamer/OTT category. The show’s creator Puneet Krishna dedicated the award to actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra, who was found dead in his flat in suburban Versova on Thursday afternoon. He played the role of Lalit in the show.

“A heartfelt thanks to every actor and every person working extremely hard behind the camera to make Mirzapur a memorable viewing experience for the audiences. Thank you, Asian Academy Creative Awards, for recognizing our efforts. “We would like to dedicate this award to Brahma Mishra, one of the most talented actors that we have worked with, and only wish that he was here to share this moment with us," Krishna said in a statement. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, also dedicated the award to Mishra.

“As we complete five years in India, our win at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards is validation that our relentless efforts to find and give a platform to the best stories, storytellers and talent, is working. “I would especially like to mention actor, Brahma Mishra, who essayed the role of Lalit in the series and met with a tragic demise this week. This award is a tribute to him and the hard work put in by him and his co-actors and technicians in making the series what it is today," Purohit said. Sen Sharma won the best actress award for her portrayal of Bharti Mondal in “Geeli Puchhi" segment of Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans".

Amruta Subhash was awarded the best actress in supporting role trophy for playing Lily, a bar dancer, in Netflix series “Bombay Begums". “My First International Award! Thank you to my team, Subhash wrote on Twitter after her win.

Filmmaker Umesh Bisht’s Netflix movie “Pagglait" also bagged two awards — the best original screenplay and the best sound awards. “Absolutely delighted and honoured to get this award. Thanks @AsianAcademyCr1 @sikhyaent @BTL_Balaji @guneetm @ektarkapoor @aachinjain @RuchikaaKapoor and my entire ‘Pagglait’ parivar," Bist tweeted.

The best actor in a leading role went to Lee Je-hoon for Korean series “Move to Heaven", which also won the best drama series award. His compatriot Lee Do-hyun took home the best actor in a supporting role trophy for “Sweet Home" that also won the best direction award for Lee Eung-bok.

