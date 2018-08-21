Asian Games 2018: Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Big B Congratulate 'Golden Girl' Vinesh Phogat On Winning India's Second Goal
As Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Asian Games gold, Bollywood celebrities lauded her victory.
India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates with the Tricolour after winning the Gold medal in women's freestyle 50 kg wrestling at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta. (Image: PTI)
Aamir, whose Dangal about Vinesh's star cousins Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari went on to be a blockbuster, tweeted: "Congratulations Vinesh for winning the Gold in the Asian Games. We are all so proud of you. Love, Aamir and the team of Dangal. Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke!"
Congratulations Vinesh for winning the Gold in the Asian Games. We are all so proud of you.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 20, 2018
Love, Aamir and the team of Dangal.
Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke!
Vinesh defeated Japan's Yuki Irie in the 50 kilogram women's Freestyle final in Jakarta on Monday.
Amitabh, a supporter of the women empowerment movement, wrote "Jai Hind!" and a message in Hindi. He said everyone is proud of India's women and Vinesh's victory has elevated that pride.
T 2906 - Wrestler #VineshPhogat wins gold in the women's 50 kg category. She is the first female athlete from India to win gold at #AsianGames2018. जय हिंद !!!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 20, 2018
हमें गर्व है भारत की महिलाओं पर , और आज विनेश ने हमारा सर ऊँचा कर दिया ! pic.twitter.com/Gd7rPPzYZl
Here's what the others wrote:
Akshay Kumar: Congratulations Golden Girl Vinesh Phogat for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games! More power to you.
Congratulations Golden Girl, @Phogat_Vinesh for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games! More power to you— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 20, 2018
Raveena Tandon: First Indian woman wrestler to win gold at Asian Games! Way to go girl. The entire country is proud of you! Congratulations Vinesh Phogat.
First Indian woman wrestler to win gold at Asian Games!! Way to go girl .. The entire country is proud of you! Congratulations #VineshPhogat @Phogat_Vinesh— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 20, 2018
Nila Madhab Panda: And gold it is. Way to go Vinesh Phogat. You have made India super proud. Hearty congratulations and wish you all the best in all your future endeavours. One done, many more to go.
And #Gold it is, way to go @Phogat_Vinesh you have made #India super proud . Hearty congratulations and wish you all the best in all your future endeavours , one done many more to go #VineshPhogat #AsianGames2018 #AsianGames https://t.co/kwzkcfIHpm— Nila Madhab Panda (@nilamadhabpanda) August 20, 2018
Farhan Akhtar: Congratulations to Vinesh Phogat for striking Gold in women's wresting.
Congratulations to #VineshPhogat for striking Gold in women’s wresting. #AsianGame2018— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 20, 2018
Preity Zinta: Congratulations to wrestler Vinesh Phogat for winning a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018.
Congratulations to Wrestler @Phogat_Vinesh for winning a gold medal at the #AsianGames2018 #50KgFreestyle #VineshPhogat pic.twitter.com/xTj0zj6mZc— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 20, 2018
Varun Dhawan: Congratulations Vinesh. Felt great pride watching you receive your gold medal. Truly made in India.
Congratulations Vinesh felt great pride watching you receive your gold medal. Truly #madeinindia #AsianGame2018. Sorry for the earlier typo I write my own tweets— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 20, 2018
Sophie Choudry: Girl power at its best!!! Awesome Vinesh Phogat!
Girl power at its best!!! Awesome!!! #VineshPhogat #Gold https://t.co/uK9jWtgdkO— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) August 20, 2018
(With inputs from IANS)
