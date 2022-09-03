Asif Ali And Nikhila Vimal’s Kotthu Trailer Promises An Intense Political Thriller

The makers of the much-talked-about Malayalam film Kotthu finally released its official trailer on September 2. The compelling two-minute-long trailer of the upcoming political thriller assures netizens of an intense political thriller. In no time after its premiere on YouTube, the trailer left social media buzzing.

It begins with a funeral of a few members of a Muslim family, who are survived by a young boy named Shanu. It is revealed that his family gets brutally murdered. Shanu, played by Asif Alif, is then raised by his guardian, played by Ranjith. He is shown to grow up with strong political beliefs, so much so that he can go to any lengths for the party.

Alongside Asif Ali, Nikhila Vimal, Roshan Mathew and Ranjith also made a powerful appearance in the trailer. While Nikhila Vimal will be seen playing the love interest of Asif, Roshan Mathew will essay the role of his confidant in Rotthu.

Check out the trailer of Rotthu below:

In less than a day, Rotthu’s trailer garnered over 60 lakh views on YouTube. A user wrote, “After a brief period of time… Great director Sibi Malayil brings a new colourful canvas to the gallery of Malayalam cinemas. Writer Hemanth Kumar who has won numerous state awards for writing Malayalam dramas joins him with this new project. Wishing all success for their wonderful journey ahead. Hopes the film becomes a box office hit this year!!!”

Another commented, “It’s a pure political movie with family emotions and drama… Eagerly waiting…”

Produced under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Picture Company, Kotthu stars Asif Ali and Nikhila Vimal in the lead role. Apart from them, the supporting cast of this Sibi Malayil directorial boasts of Roshan Mathew, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna, Ranjith and Vijilesh Karayad, among others. The background music of the film has been scored by Jakes Bejoy while its songs have been composed by Kailas Menon.

The film’s plot is inspired by real-life incidents. It focuses on the life of political party workers in North Kerala, who clash with each other to quench their thirst for bloodshed and rebellion. Kotthu is slated for a theatrical release on September 23.

