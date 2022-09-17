Asif Ali Pens A Heartwarming Note For Filmmaker Sibi Malayali

The award-winning director Sibi Malayali marked his comeback to Malayalam cinema after seven years with Kotthu. The political thriller film, which was surrounded by quite a few controversies, finally hit the theatres on September 16. Soon after its theatrical release, lead actor Asif Ali penned a heartwarming note for the Njangalude Veettile Athidhikal director on Facebook, referring to him as his “teacher.”

Kotthu marked Asif Ali and Sibi Malayali’s fourth film collaboration. Previously, the actor-director duo worked together in three consecutive films, namely Apoorvaragam (2010), Violin (2011) and Unnam (2012). In his extensive Facebook note dedicated to Sibi, Asif wrote, “There are some teachers who come into our life without our knowledge…they will teach us some lessons which are not taught in any university…they will surprise us by talking about what is outside the syllabus…such a teacher is Sibi sir for me.”

The Mahaveeryar star added, “Reviews are coming that political observers, family audience, youth, etc. have accepted this film with open arms. Sibi sir has proved that he is a director capable of presenting the feelings of the character to the audience in the most beautiful…convincing way, through so many good films.”

“Thank you sir! May sir make many more good films… may I also be lucky to play good characters…” concluded Asif Ali. Along with the note, the 36-year-old actor also shared a candid photograph of himself with the renowned director from the sets of Kotthu on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Kotthu has been receiving majorly positive reviews from film critics and audiences alike. Alongside Asif Ali, the Malayalam film also stars Nikhila Vimal, Roshan Mathew, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna and Vijilesh Karayad, among others, in key roles. It has been bankrolled by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Picture Company. Kotthu’s screenplay has been written by Hemanth Kumar while its editing and cinematography have been carried out by Prasanth Raveendran and Rathin Radhakrishnan respectively.

