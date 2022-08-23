Asif Ali, Roshan Mathew-Starrer Kothth To Hit Theatres This September

Veteran director Sibi Malayil is making a huge comeback with his upcoming project with Roshan Mathew and Asif Ali. The venture is titled Kothth. Meanwhile, the makers have announced that the movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 23 this year. The team has also released a new poster revealing the release date.

In the movie, Asif Ali will be seen playing a politician named Shalu, while Roshan Mathew will essay the character of his best friend, who belongs to a village and is an impulsive youngster, writer Hemanth Kumar said in an interview with Kochi Times. The writer also said that Kotthu is an emotional drama that is set around a village in north Malabar.

Actress Nikhila Vimal will be seen playing the female lead in the movie and it also features Vijilesh, Suresh Krishna, and Sreelakshmi.

The film is a political thriller and is produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures Company.

Prasanth Raveendran is the cinematographer for the film, while Rathin Radhakrishnan will edit it. Kailas Menon has been roped in for music and Manu Manjith and Hari Narayanan for lyrics. The sound design and the production design of the movie have been handled by Ganesh Marar and Prashant Madhav respectively.

Filmmaker Sibi Malayil and producer Ranjith have reunited for this film after 22 years. Earlier, they worked for the 1988 film Summer in Bethlehem. A few days ago, the teaser of the movie came out and it received a lot of appreciation from the viewers.

