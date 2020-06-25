Asim Riaz and Barbie Maan's 'Teri Gali' Song Poster Debuts

One of the most successful candidates of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz has participated in several music video projects after his reality show stint. Post starring alongside Himanshi Khurana and Jacqueline Fernanadez in Kalla Sohna Nai and Mere Angne Mein respectively, now Asim will be seen sharing the screen with popular Punjabi singer Barbie Maan for her upcoming song titled Teri Gali.

Releasing the poster on social media, Asim wrote how excited he was for the release of the song. Taking to his personal Instagram account, he announced that the track will be released on June 28 at 11 am. The lyrics of the song have been given by Guru Randhawa who has also presented the song. Yaadu Brar has directed the video.

In the caption, Asim wrote, “The Wait is over, Teri Gali by @barbie_maan is going to be released on 28th June 11 AM. I am sure you guys gonna love it. As you guys have given love to my all projects I hope you guys are gonna love and support this too. Song is written and composed by @gururandhawa. Music is given by @officialveemusic and Video is beautifully directed by @iamyaadubrar. & @goldmediaa @bull18network (sic).”

The poster features Asim smiling fondly at Barbie stares ahead with a smile on her face. Earlier, on World Music Day, Barbie had shared a few glimpses from the video on her Instagram account. In the stills, both can be seen riding a motorbike and enjoying their time together.

