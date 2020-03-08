Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Appear Love Struck in BTS Pics from Their Music Video Shoot

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are grabbing limelight for their upcoming collaboration, which is a music video. Asim will also feature in T-Series track Mere Angne Mein with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, but it his and Himanshi's playful activities in their yet untitled project that is wining hearts of the fans on social media.

On the sets of his music video shoot, Asim looked handsome dressed in a blue and white striped shirt as he teams it up with a pair of blue jeans. Himanshi, who he seems to be wooing in the BTS song pics, opts for traditional salwar kurta in maroon colour. In one of the pics, Asim is seen feeding a paan to Himanshi as she walks by a shop. The typical Romeo-Juliet romance will leave you all hearts for Asim and Himanshi.

Check out candid pics of the two actors from the sets of their music video below:

Here's the official first look poster of Asim and Himanshi's upcoming music video, to hit digital platforms on March 18.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline shared on social media that her T-Series track with Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim will hit digital platforms on March 9. Holi song Mere Angne Mein was supposed to release on Sunday but is now delayed. Jacqueline also shared some more BTS pics from the sets of her music video:

