Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are in a Relationship, Confirms Brother Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's relationship with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana is continuing to grab headlines even after the show is over. In a recent interview, Asim's brother Umar confirmed that they were in a relationship and the family would have no problem if they got married.

Umar Riaz is a surgeon by profession, and also acted as Asim's manager and spokesperson while the latter was a contestant inside the Bigg Boss house. In an interview, he gave the reason why he had unfollowed Himanshi on a social media site, "There was a certain misunderstanding. The media was writing about it. Yes, I did (unfollow her on Instagram). She felt that I and some followers of Asim had turned against her. Yes, Asim and Himanshi are in a relationship. And, I am happy about it. I will not oppose my brother. My happiness lies in his happiness."

When asked what would be his reaction if the two decided to settle down, he said, "You marry someone who understands and supports you. If Asim feels he has found that someone, I have no objection."

During the show, when Umar had come to meet Asim as a family member, he had instructed his younger brother to concentrate on the game rather than on his love life. In his other interviews too, Umar maintained that what Asim had for Himanshi was not love but affection since she was the only one sweet to him inside the house.

Umar had also expressed his dislike on the incident where Asim had gone down on his knees to propose Himanshi and said, "I don't think Bigg Boss is the house where you need to propose someone for marriage because it is the show. Personal life needs to be kept personal. Bigg Boss house is not the real world. The real struggle for any couple is when you are in the real world. Inside, you have no close friend or family to support. For me, if I was in Asim's place, I would have controlled the urge to propose and test our relationship once we are out. Asim had some pressure from Salman sir too because he said that because of Asim, Himanshi got separated from her fiance. So, he took it upon himself and hence maybe he took the step. But, I don't think he was responsible for that. But, it is okay he is still young."

However, things have got better for the good now. Or so it seems.

Asim will soon appear in a music video with Jacqueline Fernandes. The music is said to be composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar.

