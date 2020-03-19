Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Make Their Parents Meet in Music Video 'Kalla Sohna Nai'

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's new music video, with his co-contestant and rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, has been released. The couple's first collaboration is a song titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai' which is sung by Neha Kakkar. The composition of the track is by Rajat Nagpal, while Babbu penned its lyrics.

The video shows Asim and Himanshi's cute love story. The clip opens with Asim trying hard to cheer up his lady love Himanshi. It also shows their petty fight over Asim not giving her all the attention. And as the video is about to conclude, we see Asim and Himanshi make their parents meet for their wedding.

Watch:

Asim and Himanshi met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 where the Kashmiri lad expressed his feelings for the Punjabi actress. But she was in a relationship with someone outside the house at that time. However, post her eviction from the show, her relationship ended and she came back on the show for Asim. After Bigg Boss 13 concluded, they confirmed their relationship to their fans.

Meanwhile, Asim has also starred opposite Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a recreated version of the song 'Mere Angne Mein'. The Holi song followed the theme of a time travelling man. The peppy number was sung by Neha Kakkar. The track has been modernised by composer Tanishk Bagchi.

