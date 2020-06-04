Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana Shut Down Breakup Rumours, Tease A New Collaboration

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to collaborate once again. On Wednesday, Himanshi and Asim, who grabbed eyeballs with their romance in the Bigg Boss house, took to Instagram and revealed that "something special" is coming soon.

Along with the post, they also shared a picture in which they can be seen looking into each other's eyes. "Something really coming soon," Asim captioned the image, leaving fans to wonder if they are coming up with a new song.

Reacting to it, a user commented: "Can't wait to see you guys together."

"Are you guys doing another song?," another asked.

A few months ago, Himanshi and Asim featured together in Neha Kakkar's Punjabi song Kalla Sohna Nai.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the most adored couple in the Indian reality television world. Both Himanshi and Asim's Instagram feeds are full of their pictures with each other which can give anyone and everyone major couple goals.

However, Himanshi has been sharing a lot of cryptic posts lately, which has left her and Asim's fans wondering if all is not well between the couple.

After her Punjabi love note which hinted at letting bygones be bygones and moving on in life, Himanshi shared yet another cryptic post on her Instagram story that read, "When a man gives his opinion, he's a man when a woman gives her opinion she's a b*t*h."

But this announcement would definitely come as a sigh of relief to the couple's fans.