Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Spotted Together at Jaipur Airport Amid Breakup Rumours

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were recently spotted together at the Jaipur airport amid their breakup rumours. In the picture, Asim is seen in black t-shirt and shorts and Himanshi can be seen in white shirt with black bell-bottom pant.

Himanshi and Asim first time met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Himanshi was in a 9-year-old relationship with beau Chow. She revealed it before entering the house. Host Salman Khan informed Asim that Himanshi’s boyfriend called their engagement off after the latter saw their proximity on the show. Salman even told Asim that Himanshi is his responsibility now and he should promise to take care of her.

Post the reality show, the two featured together in a couple of music videos. From Stebin Ben’s 'Afsos karoge' to Arijit Singh’s 'Dil ko maine di kasam' to Preetinder’s 'Khyaal rakhya kar' and Neha Kakkar's 'Kalla sohna nai', their chemistry has been liked by the viewers.