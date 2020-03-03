Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana To Collaborate For A Music Video With Neha Kakkar's Vocals

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will soon be collaborating for a music video. On Monday, the duo took to their respective accounts to share a poster of their first official project after they confessed for each other on the reality show.

Asim and Himanshi shared a picture where Asim was dressed up in a light blue suit with a white shirt, while the latter wore a black checkered dress.

The caption gave in a few details of the song. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and will release on March 18, 2020. It reads "Something really special coming out on @desimusicfactory with @asimriaz77.official #himanshikhurana 👑 @nehakakkar @anshul300 on 18th March."

Asim, who is a model from Jammu and Kashmir, rose to fame after coming on the reality show. His fights co-contestant Sidharth Shukla remained the talk of the show, and so did his feelings for Himanshi, who considered him as just a friend back then. however, towards the end of the show, Asim went down on his knees to propose Himanshi and both are now officially dating.





Post his Bigg Boss stint, he is currently been shooting for a music video with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes, as can be seen from their social media. Both have keep sharing pictures from sets and giving a glimpse of rehearsal prep of their upcoming song.

