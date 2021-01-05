Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to Get Married Soon? Actress Opens Up on Their Wedding Plans

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the most adored couples in the Indian reality television world. Both Himanshi and Asim's Instagram feeds are full of their pictures with each other which can give anyone and every one major couple goals.

There have been rumours around Himanshi and Asim tying the knot soon, but the songstress has clarified that such a decision cannot be taken in haste.

“Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain (People would doubt our relationship earlier and now they are making these speculations). We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain (Asim and my community and religion are different). Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time,” Himanshi told Hindustan Times.

On working with Asim, she said, “There are short films, Punjabi TV show and Hindi web series that I’m in talks for. I’m very clear that I can’t do intimate scenes. I’ve said no to projects because of that. Asim and I were supposed to do a Bollywood project but that also got pushed because of the pandemic."

Asim and Himanshi met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with him after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.