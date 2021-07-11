Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to Star in New Music Video, See Pic

Bigg Boss 13’s fan favourite couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be coming together again for a new music video. Asim and Himanshi, who started dating after the end of the show, have appeared in several music videos together.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share a picture of the actors from the set of the music video. “#AsimRiaz and #himanshikhurana back together for a video shoot in Chandigarh today," he captioned the picture.

The news comes two days before Asim’s 27th birthday on July 13. The actor has also been teasing another project titled Sky High. He previously shared a poster, where he could be seen posing in front of a BMW car and a helicopter.

Asim and Himanshi often make appearances on each other’s social media. Recently, Asim shared a series of pictures with her from a location, which fans speculated was the set of their upcoming project. Take a look:

Himanshi also shared a black-and-white picture with Asim from an unknown location.

She also shared the poster of Sky High to promote the project.

Asim and Himanshi met on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, where the former professed his love for her days after her entry as a wild-card contestant. Himanshi, on the other hand, was in a 9-year-long relationship with her fiancé, who was known to the audience by Chow. Himanshi later broke up with her fiance after she realised her feelings for Asim.

Recently, a few rumours had circulated about their breakup after Himanshi shared some cryptic posts. However, she took to Twitter to lay the rumours to rest.

“Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine. just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy," she wrote.

On the work front, the couple featured together in two music videos titled Kalla Sohna Hai and Khayal Rakha Kar. They have also appeared in several other music videos individually. Himanshi was last seen in Zyada Vadia with Nishan Bhullar. On the other hand, Asim is best known for appearing with Jacqueline Fernandez on Badshah’s Genda Phool.

