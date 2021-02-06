Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana Get Papped Walking Hand-in-hand, See Video

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the most adored couples in the Indian reality television world. Both Himanshi and Asim's Instagram feeds are full of their pictures with each other which can give anyone and every one major couple goals.

The lovebird were recently spotted walking hand-in-hand in Mumbai. The couple was clicked by the paparazzi as they were making their way to their car. Asim and Himanshi, also lovingly called AsiManshi by their fans, stopped for a brief moment to pose for the photographers before heading to their car.

Recently, talking about their impending marriage rumours, Himanshi said, "Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain (People would doubt our relationship earlier and now they are making these speculations). We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain (Asim and my community and religion are different). Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time,” Himanshi told Hindustan Times.

Asim and Himanshi met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with him after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.