Asim And I Will Be Friends Forever, Says Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz won many hearts with their friendship in Bigg Boss 13. Vishal was a wildcard contestant who made a bond with Asim from the very beginning and the two remained good friends even when their bonds with other contestants changed.

Now Vishal has opened up about their friendship in an interview with Times of India. "I don't know how many times I've answered this yes I am in touch with Asim. We are not of those people who will call each other and then take a screen shot and share on Insta stories. We are of not that kinds. We talk to each other through messages and ask All good bhai! Allah Hafiz. I message him and ask him, 'hope things are good at you end, take care of you darling, will meet soon'. We are friends and will be friends forever and why won't we be? bolne ke liye dosti nahi hai humari ke aaj hai aur kal khatam hogayi," he said.

He also said that whatever the audiences saw in Bigg Boss was not always true. "See everyone needs to understand that if Bigg Boss house was about maintaining relationships and bonds then there won't be any fights. It is a show, a competition where each contestant comes with an aim to win," he saw.

"All these leads to fights and whatever you see in 1 hour is not the entire truth and it doesn't mean that all the contestants only keep fighting. There's no one in the world who is completely perfect and has no flaws. Everyone has their flaws after all we all are human beings," he further added.

Follow @News18Movies for more