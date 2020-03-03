Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez Make a Handsome Pair Shooting for Holi Song, See Pics

Asim Riaz will soon be seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in a peppy Holi song. If the rumour mill is to be believed, the song will be made on the lines Mere Angne Mein, which starred legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The Bigg Boss Season 13 runner up took to Instagram to share glimpses from the set. In the carousel of images that he has shared with Jacqueline, it can be seen that Asim is wearing a white suit with white shirt and black and grey stripes tie. In terms of accessories, he can be seen sporting a brown leather belt.

On the other hand, Jacqueline can be seen sporting a beautiful pink saree with a heavily embroided dark blue blouse. She has paired her look with a Kamarbandh, which has a golden patterned buckle in the front and pearl strings on the sides, an armlet, heavy bangles and rings. What makes her look all the more royal is a heavy necklace over which she has worn long pearl strings.

Asim captioned the post as, “On set Day2, super excited for this song dropping out soon with @jacquelinef143 @tseries.official @toabhentertainment (sic).”

As per reports, the Holi song, which has been sung by Neha Kakkar, is being produced under T-series banner is said to be a folk song modernised by music composer Tanishk Bagchi. The music video has been choreographed by Shabina Khan and has been shot by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

