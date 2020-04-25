Asim Riaz Can't Stop Gushing Over Himanshi As She Wishes 'Ramadan Mubarak' With Stunning Pic

They first met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and since then Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been head-over-heels in love with each other. On Friday, Himanshi shared a gorgeous picture of herself to wish fans on the occasion of the onset of the holy month of Ramzan.

Dressed in a shimmery orange-gold salwar suit, with a grey dupatta on her head and a big maang tika, Himanshi looks beautiful. The photo has garnered over 4.5 lakh likes (and counting) in just 15 hours on Instagram. Himanshi's boyfriend Asim couldn't stop drooling over her photo, even as he commented "stunning."

Asim and Himanshi met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Himanshi was in a 9-year-old relationship with beau Chow. She revealed it before entering the house. Host Salman Khan informed Asim that Himanshi’s boyfriend called their engagement off after what the latter saw their proximity on the show. Salman even told Asim that Himanshi is his responsibility now and he should promise to take care of her.

The two recently worked together in a music video called Kalla Sohna. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar.