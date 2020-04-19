Asim Riaz Channels His Inner Rapper Amid Lockdown, Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz has been winning hearts of fans even after the reality show has come to an end. He has already released two viral music videos, Mere Angne Mein with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Kalla Sohna Nai with singer Himanshi Khurana, and is looking for more collaborations with artists once the lockdown is over.

However, Asim has been letting his creative juices flow while in lockdown. He recently penned and rapped to a new track called Hustle, which is winning over his fans on social media. Asim also raps a few verses from Hustle and says that it is for all his fans who have supported him through thick and thin.

Captioning the rap video which he shared on social media, Asim wrote, "Sharing A Rap video specially for my Amazing Fans Thankyou so much for all the love and support (sic)."

Asim, born on 13 July 1993, received his primary education at Delhi Public School in Jammu. He now lives in Mumbai and has been featured in many TV commercials including Blackberrys, B'lue and Numero Uno. He has an elder brother named Umar Riaz who is a doctor by profession.

(With inputs from IANS)

