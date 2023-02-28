Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla shared a bittersweet relationship inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While the duo started off on a good note as friends, mid-way things went kaput. The two were the final participants contending for the trophy and Sidharth was declared the winner of the reality show. On September 2, 2021, Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise due to a heart attack left everyone shocked. Now, in a recent interview, Asim claimed that Sidharth came in his dream on the day of his death.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Asim said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins. Ruhaan called me up. Usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (He asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.”

He added, “I had spent 140 days with him in the house. I was really connected. I had no friends outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh chaar chaar din, hasna toh chaar chaar din (I have never had such a connection where we fought for 4 days continuously and then laughed continuously for 4 days).”

Asim further described his dream to the host and said, “He came in my dreams. Jab Sidharth ne apni footage dekhi thi puri toh aake usne mujhe hug kiya tha…He did this in my dream. I swear to Allah.”

Asim shows how Sid flipped his hair in his blue shirt and came and hugged him in his dreams. “And I just woke up”, he said.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Come on guys they had a such beautiful bond. Asim always showed respect to him. He’s (Sidharth) no more still his fans are spreading hate. Well said by Asim let him rest in peace.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “Asim is using Sid’s name and fame. Why is he dragging Sid's name everywhere? Let him rest in peace.”

Recently, Asim Riaz grabbed the headlines for claiming that Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 win was rigged. He has slammed the makers for being biased and not letting him win the show despite being a strong contestant.

#AsimRiaz has completely exposed Bigg Boss and Colors Channel, brother has told everything, how was it cheated in the voting Asim Bhai, this line of yours was very dangerous It's Ok It's Ok It's Ok It's Ok, NATION LOVES ASIM RIAZ pic.twitter.com/dQxVSdVruN — (@Ur_Lion_Sheikh) February 25, 2023

Asim faced severe backlash as many felt that he should not have talked about Sidharth Shukla winning the trophy unfairly as he is no more.

This msg is for all the media portals not to spread negative/false news.To know about my statements please watch my recent interview and cover the exact statements which could help you'll to make correct news rather than getting paid from anybody for defaming.#fake— Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) February 26, 2023

Apart from Asim and Sidharth, the other contestants in Bigg Boss 13 were Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and many more.

