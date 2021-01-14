Asim Riaz Flaunts His Biceps in New Pictures, Check Out Himanshi Khurana's Reaction

Asim Riaz, in his latest Instagram post, shared two hot pictures of him flaunting his biceps. Though he shared it without any caption, his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana dropped an alien face emoji in the comment section. In the picture, Asim is seen sporting a sleeveless t-shirt with a black beanie, styling his look with a ring and chain.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met on Bigg Boss 13 and their bond was one of the biggest highlights of the popular reality show. Though Himanshi was in a long-term relationship with someone else and engaged when she entered the Bigg Boss house, she grew close to Asim, who was always vocal about his feelings for her.

Post her eviction from the reality show, Himanshi broke up with her fiance and re-entered the show to let Asim know that she was single. He then got down on one knee and proposed marriage to her. The two have been in a relationship ever since.

Asim was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. Asim and Himanshi have starred together in a number of music videos after Bigg Boss 13, including Kalla Sohna Hai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, and Afsos Karoge.