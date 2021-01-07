Asim Riaz Flaunts Washboard Abs on the Beach, Himanshi Khurana Drops Playful Comment

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself, in which he can be seen posing shirtless alongside the beach.

Asim shared two pictures, one black and white facing the camera and the other colorful one facing towards the sea. The first picture has been photo-bombed by two children playing on the beach.

Asim’s Bigg Boss 13 housemate and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana took to the comments section of the post on Instagram, and teased him writing “Oh beautiful kids.”

Asim and Himanshi met for the first time in the reality show. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Post the reality show, Asim and Himanshi have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. They last appeared in Afsos Karoge. Before Afsos karoge, the two featured together in music videos of the Arijit Singh song Dil ko maine di kasam, Preetinder’s Khyaal rakhya kar and Neha Kakkar's Kalla sohna nai.