MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Asim Riaz Gets Special Birthday Wish from Varun Dhawan and Brother Umar Riaz

Asim Riaz Gets Special Birthday Wish from Varun Dhawan and Brother Umar Riaz

As Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz celebrates his 27th birthday, Varun Dhawan and brother Umar Riaz took to Instagram to share lovely birthday greetings for the actor-model.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
Share this:

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz turns a year older on Monday. While his fans flooded social media platforms with adorable wishes, the actor-model got a special birthday post from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

Wishing his Main Tera Hero co-actor, Varun shared a monochrome picture of Asim on his Instagram stories and wrote, "waiting for some tunes now.”

107434461_279808729794206_4239034658779534176_n

Asim's brother Umar Riaz too wished Asim on his birthday. Sharing a bunch of their photos together, Umar penned a heartfelt note for him. The post includes a series of pictures from their union in Bigg Boss 13, their hiking trip, a fan made poster and an old picture of the two brothers.

"Happy birthday brother @asimriaz77.official. U mean the world to me. Lots of success, happiness, love and affection," he captioned the pictures adding, "Will always be behind when u look for me ever. Stay the way u are and conquer whats written for u. The world is urs, go for it! (Got hold of some old pics), (sic)."

Umar also shared a video from Bigg Boss 13 when he went inside the house to meet the actor. With Maroon 5's Memories playing in the backdrop of the video, Umar wrote, "This video is very close to my heart. Just a brotherly bond which cant be defined in words. Happy birthday brother (sic)."

On his 27th birthday, Asim also treated his fans with a picture of himself in a radiant yellow shirt. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Asim in the past has also done a couple of music videos after Bigg Boss 13. One was opposite actress Jacqueline Fernandez and is titled Mere Angne Mein. Others are Kalla Sohna Nai and Teri Gali with Himanshi Khurana.

Next Story
Loading