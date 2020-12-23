Asim Riaz Gives Shout-out to Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli's New Music Video 'Khwabeeda'

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has given a shout-out to his friends, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s new music album Khwabeeda as he shared the clip from the album in his Instagram story. He also asked his fans to show love to the music album, as he wrote, “Khwabeeda is out. Show some love,” along with the link to the album.

Vishal and Asim became friends during Bigg Boss 13 and the duo has often been seen supporting each other not only in BB house but outside of the house too.

Asim also commented on Vishal’s post as he shared the music album and wrote, “The most awaited song of the year #Khwabeeda is finally here to give you goosebumps. Unveil the breath-taking story of Meera & Rudra only at #SVMTMusic Watch it now!” Asim’s comment reads, “@vishalsingh713 lovely bro..!!”

Vishal and Madhurima’s Nach Baliye 9 co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary also congratulated the duo. They participated in the dance reality show as an ex-couple, however, their fights on the sets were the highlight of the show. The judges even named the couple as Kabir Singh couple. Later, the duo also participated in Bigg Boss 13 and their fight became the talk of the town again. The duo was one of the most controversial couples of BB13 as they were also seen getting involved in the physical fight.

Meanwhile, Asim’s music album Veham is also released a week ago and it's winning over the internet. The video featuring Asim and Sakshi Malikk has garnered 26,626,311 views and 89,6000 likes within a week. The music album is crooned by Armaan Malik, penned by Rashmi Virag and presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.