Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's First Look from Their New Song Kalla Sohna Nai Released

Followers of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have a new reason to cheer as the duo are coming together for a music video.

Himanshi has shared the first look poster of their upcoming music video Kalla Sohna Nai on Instagram.

Sharing the poster, Himanshi wrote that she was super excited for the upcoming video.

In the poster, Himanshi can be seen sitting beside Asim resting her head on his shoulder. The two are looking adorable together, to say the least.

Crooned by Neha Kakkar, Kalla Sohna Hai has been directed by Gurinder Bawa. Rajat Nagpal has composed the music, while Babbu penned its lyrics.

The song will be out on March 19.

Recently, Asim was in Chandigarh for the shooting the music video and there he had some fun time with Himanshi and her mother.

Pictures of Asim, the first runner-up of BB13, bonding with Himanshi’s family were also surfaced online.

Asim had also starred opposite Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the recreated version of Mere Angne Mein. The Holi song followed the theme of a time travelling man. The peppy number was sung by Neha Kakkar. The track has been modernised by composer Tanishk Bagchi.

