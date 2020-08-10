Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's New Song 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' is About Unconditional Love

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's new music video, with his co-contestant and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, has been released. The couple's third collaboration is a song titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, which is sung by Arijit Singh. The composition of the track is by Amaal Malik.

The video shows Asim as a criminal, who runs away from the jail and comes to meet his love Himanshi. The clip opens with Asim and Himanshi’s reconciliation. Himanshi, who has always opposed Asim's unlawful activities, helps him escape the cops when they come to find him. They then run away together.

Asim took to Instagram and shared, "Finally the Song is out now guys...show me some love and support❤️❤️✨✨🙏..@iamhimanshikhurana @tseries.official @Love that always stays by your side. ❤ #DilKoMaineDiKasam out now, tune in: bit.ly/DilKoMaineDiKasam #tseries."

Himanshi similarly shared the same video and captioned her post, "Love that always stays by your side. ❤#DilKoMaineDiKasam out now, tune in: bit.ly/DilKoMaineDiKasam #tseries."

Previously, Asim and Himanshi collaborated for two music videos titled Kalla Sohna Nai and Khayaal Rakhya Kar. Kalla Sohna Nai was sung by Neha Kakkar and composed by Rajat Nagpal.

After their first music video went viral and became a hit, they collaborated for Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The song was a soulful melody, sung by Preetinder with music scored by Rajat Nagpal.