Asim Riaz Injured After Attack on Streets, Fans Pray for His Speedy Recovery

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz was allegedly attacked by some unknown people on a bike while he was cycling on the streets. Asim took to social media and shared his ordeal with fans as he showed the bruises and injury marks sustained after the attack.

Asim posted a video at around 10 pm on Wednesday saying, "I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front." He went on to reveal his bruises on knee, back and arms. The reason or motive behind the attack remains unknown.

After Asim was attacked on Wednesday, his fans took to social media to share get well soon messages for the BB 13 runner up. His followers even trended hashtag 'Get Well Soon Asim' on Twitter. Seemingly, Asim filed a police complaint in the matter as there was a Police sign visible in the background in his video.

On the work front, Asim features in Arijit Singh's new music video with Himanshi Khurana next. Titled Dil ko maine di kasam, the song featuring the two Bigg Boss 13 stars has been composed by Amaal Mallik.

Asim and Himanshi's new song launches on August 10. They have starred together in the music videos of Kalla sohna nai and Khyaal rakhya kar before this.