Asim Riaz Turns Rapper with 'Back to Start', Fans Can't Keep Calm

Asim Riaz’s dream of rapping is finally coming true. He has often expressed his love for rapping, which now becomes a reality. Earlier, he had hinted at his new project.

Asim took to his social media to share the announcement of his upcoming track ‘Back to Start’ along with its release date which is May, 13 on Eid. It will be a rap song where Asim will be seen rapping in the video in his voice.

Apart from this, he has also announced the line up of other tracks which includes - ‘King Kong’ and ‘Built in Pain’.

His fans are too excited to see the new rapper avtar of Asim. His recent music video titled ‘Saiyyonee’ in which he is paired opposite Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi was also loved by his fans.

Asim became a household name with his participation on Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. He was crowned the first runner-up on the reality show, whereas Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner.

