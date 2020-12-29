Asim Riaz Picks up Himanshi Khurana from Mumbai Airport, See Pics

The Khyaal Rakhya Kar couple, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were spotted together in Mumbai at the airport where the Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up had come to surprise his girlfriend. However, it seems that the surprise was somewhat ruined when someone from the paparazzi informed Himanshi that they had spotted Asim outside the airport.

Former Bigg Boss participant Himanshi can be seen stepping out of the airport dressed in white long coat. She smiled for the cameras and posed with her little black bag in one hand. As she started walking out, a paparazzi from the crowd told Himanshi that they had spotted Asim outside, to which she smiled and said “acha.” The man then tells Himanshi that Asim has come with the cover to which Himanshi says, “chupke se aae hai.”

From the caption posted by Viral Bhayani, it looks like Asim's arrival was a surprise for Himanshi. The next portion of the clip shows Himanshi sitting inside Asim’s car and the two love-birds driving away from the shutterbugs.

Fans of ‘Asimanshi’, as they are popularly called, started commenting on the adorable video of the couple. A fan said, “Asimanshi forever,” while another said, “God bless you both.”

Although rumours around the break-up of Asim and Himanshi were doing the rounds, this gesture by the lover boy has put these speculations to rest. Fans were left guessing about the relationship status of the two when Himanshi had posted an Instagram story where she had said that everybody wants to be in a relationship but asked if people are ready to face things like miscommunication, insecurities and more.

She continued, “Relationship isn't fairytales. It's not always perfect. It's just all about to stay with them no matter how the situation is.”

The couple have been together for over one year now. They met on the sets of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 and have been in a relationship since then.